January Netflix picks for the start of a new semester

By Peyton Schmidt & Trinity Wilkins–

New year, new Netflix. Whether you are looking for a hole to put your head as you mourn the farewell of the Obamas or you have a mountain of homework you want to avoid, Netflix is giving you more than enough excuses to curl up in bed and ignore the world: here are ten that the team here at the Cardinal recommend.

“The Crown”– one of the most expensive series to film in history, portrays the early reign of Queen Elizabeth II.

“The Parent Trap”– The original Parent Trap is a classic and, of course, better than the Lindsey Lohan remake.

“V For Vendetta”– Based on a graphic novel by Alan Moore, this film is a sign of things to come for our liberal friends.

“A Series of Unfortunate Events”– Based on the popular book series by Lemony Snicket, this adaptation was just released on Jan. 13. It’s sure to be another Netflix original that everyone will be talking about.

“Jim Gaffigan: Cinco”– If you have never watched Gaffigan’s stand-up and you like to laugh and be happy, then this is a must-see.

“Bee Movie”– An animated movie making a strong commentary for environmental protection. It also stars a bee named Barry.

“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”– Netflix just added another season of the hilarious television show so now is the perfect time to catch up or binge watch your responsibilities away.

“Theo Who Lived”– This documentary tells the story of an American journalist taken hostage by Al-Quida for over 20 months. It’s a definite hit with those of us obsessed with “Zero Dark Thirty.”

“The Imitation Game”– This film revolves around a mathematician who tries to crack the enigma code to end World War II. The movie achieved dozens of awards and nominations, including an Oscar.

“The Princess Bride”– This film brings to life an exciting book involving romance and adventure that a grandfather reads to his grandson.

“Boyhood”– An Oscar winning film, this story is about growing up and was filmed over a period of twelve years with the same cast.

“The Big Short”– This block buster hit involving the U.S. mortgage housing crisis of 2005 features a dynamic cast including Christian Bale, Steve Carell, Ryan Gosling and Brad Pitt.

“Captain America: Civil War”– apart of the popular super hero franchise, includes practically all of your favorite heroes in one smashing action-packed movie.

Netflix is continually adding new features, but that unfortunately means some old features must go. Here are some of the top Netflix options to catch in the month of January before they leave and the stress of the semester kicks in once again.

“National Lampoon’s Animal House”– New to Netflix, this movie is a hilarious comedy that revolves around college and fraternity life.

“The Shining”– Adapted from Stephen King’s novel, this horror film involves a father that is driven to insanity by evil presences that exist in a haunted hotel where he and his son are staying.

“Pulp Fiction”– This film is cinematic royalty. It’s about violence and redemption and is entertaining from beginning to end.

“Clueless”– This fan-favorite is a romantic comedy about the ups-and-downs adolescence and popularity brings to a rich high school student in Beverly Hills.

“Braveheart”– “Braveheart” is a historical classic about a soldier that revolts against King Edward I of England after his lover is executed for assaulting an English soldier who attempted to rape her.

“Good Will Hunting”– This cult classic is a touching tale about an unlikely friendship and finding one’s inner self.

“Fuller House”– “Fuller House” is a continuation of the hit TV series “Full House” and follows the life of DJ Fuller and other favorite characters.

“Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life”– Set several years following the finale of the original series, “A Year in the Life” is a continuation of the lives of Rory and Emily Gilmore. Fans of the original series will laugh, cry and feel nothing but nostalgia.