Helpful tips on starting the semester off right By Madeline Hill– As the holidays come to a close,... Posted January 10, 2017

New bill could grant Bevin power to replace public university boards By Kyeland Jackson — Overshadowed by Senate Bill 12, a... Posted January 9, 2017

Brief: Cyber scam hits university By Kyeland Jackson — U of L’s cyber security was... Posted January 9, 2017

State auditor targets KFC Yum! Center Kyeland Jackson — Kentucky auditor Mike Harmon will audit the... Posted January 9, 2017

KY Supreme Court will hear case concerning U of L board By Kyeland Jackson — The Kentucky Supreme Court agreed Monday... Posted January 9, 2017

Bookstore gets new location, bigger space By Kyeland Jackson — The university bookstore has a new... Posted January 9, 2017