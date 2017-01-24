Where to head this spring break

By Roya Fathalizadeh–

Looking for travel spots for March? Check out our top recommendations for this year’s spring break.

South Padre Island, Texas

With herds of college students across the country visiting the most southern portion of Texas, this spring break spot is a change from the Florida scene, as well as a good time.

New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans hosts the BUKU Music and Art Festival and this year it falls during U of L’s spring break. Tickets for the two-day festival are under $200. Scheduled artists include DeadMau5, Travis Scott, Nina Kraviz, Lil Yachty and The Floozies. Enjoy the festival during the day and check out Bourbon Street at night.

Daytona, Florida

If you’re looking for warm weather in the middle of March, then Daytona may be the place for you. With temperatures averaging 80 degrees during the day, this destination offers activities like parasailing, shopping and theme parks including Disney, Universal Studios and Sea World.

Fort Lauderdale, Florida / Miami, Florida

Fort Lauderdale and Miami are less than an hour apart. Whether you go to either location, you’re getting two trips in one. Enjoy the beautiful scenery and countless activities during your much-needed break.

Cancun, Mexico

Cancun and other Mexican destinations provide many all-inclusive packages, which includes unlimited food and drinks, so you won’t spend much once you’ve arrived. Check out Groupon and other websites for deals on these packages and round-trip flights.

Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

If you’re looking to get away but not travel too far and save money, then Myrtle Beach might be the spot for you. Myrtle Beach has a relaxing beach scene and you can indulge in great seafood restaurants.