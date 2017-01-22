Home   >   Features   >   Gallery: New Starbucks opens in Ekstrom Library

Gallery: New Starbucks opens in Ekstrom Library

By on January 22, 2017
The Ekstrom Starbucks’ bakery items and juices.
The Ekstrom Starbucks accepts flex.
The side study space located within Starbucks.
Students gather in the new study spaces provided.
The new Starbucks replaces local favorite, Heine Bros.

Photos by Briana Williams/ The Louisville Cardinal

