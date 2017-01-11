Football defensive coordinator reportedly leaving for Mississippi

By Dalton Ray–

Football defensive coordinator Todd Grantham has reportedly been hired at Mississippi State for the same position. Grantham spent three years with the Cardinals, joining coach Bobby Petrino at the start his second tenure.

Louisville finish 14th and total defense this year and 31st in points per game, the team’s lowest in three years. U of L allowed 103 points over their final three games, all which they lost.

Known for his aggressive play-calling, Grantham is headed back to the SEC. He spent three years at Georgia prior to coming to Louisville.

This story will be updated.