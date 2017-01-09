- Nation prepares for Inauguration Day
- New dining options delayed
- U of L sororities gear up for spring recruitment
- Kentucky House approves bill abolishing U of L’s Board of Trustees
- Plan to abolish board of trustees headed to House vote
- How to survive campus when snow storms hit
- Legislation could re-appoint Bevin’s board
- Six New Year’s resolutions U of L needs for 2017
- Louisville smothered in Citrus Bowl, fail to score a touchdown
- Citrus Bowl preview: Looking at the LSU Tigers
Five questions for U of L athletics in 2017
By Dalton Ray–
Can Lamar Jackson repeat as the Heisman winner?
Jackson took the 2016 college football season by storm and ran away with the sport’s most prestigious award. The only two-time winner of the Heisman trophy is Ohio State’s Archie Griffin in 1974 and 1975. Jackson is the 15th returning Heisman winner and the eighth since 2004. No returning winner has finished higher than third in that time period. Repeating his 5,114 total yards and 51 touchdowns won’t be an easy task, but with another year in the system should show well for U of L’s star.
How does Kellie Young replace Kaylin Morrissette and Cortnee Daley?
Over the past four years, lacrosse has won 49 games, with a 67 percent winning percentage and three NCAA tournament appearances. A large part of their success came at the hands of Morrissette and Daley. The paired tallied 321 goals and 74 assists, including 20 game-winners, in their four years. Replacing such core players won’t be easy, but Young has never had trouble replacing former Cardinal greats. Anchored by goalkeeper Brittany Read, the 2017 players tasked to replace Morrissette and Daley will be Hannah Koloski, Jordan Wood, Madison Hoover, Meghan Siverson and others.
How will baseball fare after taking such a big hit from the MLB draft?
Another U of L team that lost important players in 2016, coach Dan McDonnell has a bigger recovery job. Seven Cardinals were drafted in the 2016 MLB draft, with three selected in the first round. The 2016 team earned the second-highest seed in the NCAA tournament, hosting teams through the Super Regionals. Before being upset by UC Santa Barbara, U of L won 50 games and the ACC regular-season title. McDonnell will lean on Brendan McKay and Devin Hairston to guide his Cards to another successful season.
Can men’s and women’s basketball reach the Final Four?
This is a question every year and is becoming the standard. Since 2008, the men’s and women’s teams have reached the Sweet 16 a combined 12 times, that’s the bare minimum for the fan base. Men’s basketball is currently ranked ninth while the women are eighth. Both squats have faced-off against multiple ranked teams as we enter conference play. The teams are gearing up for the tough ACC slate and look to build their resumes.
Will there be Louisville athletics in 2018?
The University of Louisville is currently on probation through December with the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools due to Gov. Matt Bevin’s decision to replace the entire board of trustees. SACS stated Bevin’s decision left a board with too much political influenced. Probation is usually the final step before a university is stripped of its accreditation, the select item that makes a university a university. Without accreditation, U of L is, essentially, no longer a college.
Recently, the Senate passed a bill, SB12, allowing Bevin’s board to be appointed and replace the current members. If SACS takes away Louisville’s accreditation, the school can no longer participate in NCAA athletics.
File photo / The Louisville Cardinal