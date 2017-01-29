Donovan Mitchell powers men’s basketball past Wolfpack

By Jordan Shim–

Louisville (18-4, 6-3 ACC) picked up their fifth consecutive home victory defeating NC State (14-8, 3-6 ACC) 85-60 on Sunday afternoon.

The Wolfpack had a quick start taking a 6-0 lead. Donovan Mitchell responded scoring the team’s first 11 points in three and half minutes. It was all Louisville after that. They used an 11-2 rebound advantage to fuel a 15-0 run to take a 21-9 lead.

Mitchell carried the scoring load with 21 first-half points as Deng Adel struggled, going 0-for-6 from the field.

David Levitch earned his first career start after Tony Hicks suffered a hand injury in the team’s win over Pittsburgh. Levitch didn’t fill the state sheet, but coach Rick Pitino praised the senior’s performance.

“David Levitch has not let me down once since he’s been here,” Pitino said. “I think his hustle ignited the team. We didn’t miss a beat when he was on the floor.”

Mitchell cooled off late in the second half as Louisville cruised to the finish. Adel got it going with 10 second-half points and Mangok Mathiang scored 14.

Mitchell followed up his career-high 29 points against Pittsburgh with a fantasy stat line against NC State. He scored 28 points with six threes, grabbed eight rebounds, assisted five and had two steals.

Louisville has played their best basketball recently, but Pitino is specifically looking for improvement.

“We’re just getting better. Our goals out of this are to see dramatic change in something fundamental,” Pitino said. “Last week we saw dramatic change in passing. Today we saw dramatic change in defense. I told the guys that we can’t let them shoot 46 percent in the first half, so in the second we held them to 28.6.”

NC State’s Dennis Smith Jr, coming off of a 32-point performance in their win over Duke on Monday, was held to single-digit scoring for the first time this season. Mitchell and Levitch shared defensive duties and held the freshman to eight points.

Louisville’s bench was stretched thin without Snider and Hicks but still outscored NC State 33-10.

The Cards next game is Feb. 4 against Boston College in Chestnut Hill. Tip-off is set for 3 p.m.

Photos by Terrance Moore / The Louisville Cardinal