Another pair of men’s soccer players selected in MLS SuperDraft
By Jordan Shim–
After having two Cardinals selected on the first day of the 2017 Major League Soccer SuperDraft, two more were selected in the final day.
New York City FC picked defender Michael DeGraffenreidt in the third round at 60th overall. Midfielder Romilio Hernandez heads west as the Portland Timbers used their fourth round selection at 80th overall on the Maryland native.
DeGraffenreidt totaled 77 appearances with 76 starts. In 2013, he earned All-American Athletic Conference Second Team and All-Rookie Team honors. He started 18 matches as a senior and anchored a defense that ranked in the top 15 conceding .71 goals-per-game and finished with 10 shutouts.
Hernandez started 69 games and appeared in 77 during his four years. He played a pivotal role in providing a reliable shield in front of the Cards’ top 15 defense.
Louisville’s four draft picks in the 2017 MLS SuperDraft matches the school record previously set in 2012. Syracuse and USF are the only other schools to have had four players selected in the same draft.
Since 2012, Louisville has sent 18 players to the MLS under head coach Ken Lolla.
File photo / The Louisville Cardinal