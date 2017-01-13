Committee approves nominations for U of L board

By Kyeland Jackson —

Nominations for U of L’s new board of trustees were picked Friday, forwarding 30 names to Governor Matt Bevin for approval. Seven appointees will be selected by Bevin before being vetted by the state government, fulfilling Senate Bill 12’s statutes which also dissolved U of L’s current board.

First reported by Insider Louisville, The Council on Postsecondary Education nominating committee, possibly unduly constituted by race, gender and partisanship, announced member changes hours before meeting. Insider Louisville reportedly asked Bevin’s spokesperson clarify the committee’s racial and gender makeup for months, but received no response.

Attorney General Andy Beshear said Bevin’s response could have prevented the University of Louisville’s probation by its accrediting body.

“Gov. Bevin’s last minute actions show how a board can and should be brought into compliance – through resignations and new appointments,” Beshear’s statement said. “If he had taken similar actions with the University of Louisville, he would not have caused its accreditation to be put on probation.”

Actions by Bevin and state legislators could affect the university’s accreditation, controlled by the Southern Association of Schools and colleges. SACS blamed Bevin’s executive orders for landing the university on probation, but SACS Vice President Patricia Donat believes passage of Senate Bills 12 and 107 shows progress towards compliance. SACS President Belle Wheelan said that does not matter.

“It doesn’t matter what Donat or I think because the decision is not ours but the decision of our board,” Wheelan said.

A special SACS committee will check the progress of compliance sometime before September. U of L must submit a report to the committee at least four weeks before it arrives, and before Sept. 8.