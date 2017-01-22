Cards fly in the NFL: 2016 recap

By Mike Gilpatrick–

The Louisville Cardinals are well-represented in the NFL, as 22 former Cards took the field for 15 teams. Here’s how they did this season:

Gary Barnidge, TE, Cleveland Browns

Barnidge started all 16 games, catching 55 passes for 612 yards with two touchdowns.

Joshua Bellamy, WR, Chicago Bears

Bellamy played in all 16 games for the Bears, racking up 19 receptions for 282 yards and a touchdown.

Teddy Bridgewater, QB, Minnesota Vikings

Coming off of a pro-bowl appearance in 2015, the former Louisville star sustained a torn ACL in preseason that prevented him from playing in 2016.

Preston Brown, ILB, Buffalo Bills

Brown started all 16 games for the Buffalo Bills in 2016, recording a career-high 76 tackles with 59 assists.

Jamon Brown, OT, Los Angeles Rams

The Fern Creek grad played in 11 games, starting five.

Gerald Christian, TE, Buffalo Bills

Christian played in three games this season and caught one pass.

Harry Douglas, WR, Tennessee Titans

On a career decline, Douglas only started two out of eleven games. He caught 15 passes for 210 yards.

Elvis Dumervil, LB, Baltimore Ravens

The former all-pro missed much of 2016 with a lingering foot injury. Dumervil finished the season with a career-low 11 tackles and three sacks.

William Gay, CB, Pittsburgh Steelers

Gay recorded 42 tackles and one interception in his tenth season. He started nine games, playing in all 16.

Breno Giacomini, OT, New York Jets

Giacomini fought injuries this season but managed to make five starts.

Lorenzo Mauldin, OLB, New York Jets

The former defensive star recorded 2.5 sacks and an interception.

John Miller, OG, Buffalo Bills

Miller started all 16 games for Rex Ryan and Anthony Lynn in 2016.

Deiontrez Mount, OLB, Indianapolis Colts

Mount found a new home with the Indianapolis Colts late in 2016, but spent the year on injured reserve.

DeVante Parker, WR, Miami Dolphins

Parker started eight games, making 56 receptions for 744 yards and four TDs, all career highs.

Bilal Powell, RB, New York Jets

The six-year veteran rushed for 722 yards and racked up 388 receiving yards in 189 total touches. Powell also had five TDs in 2016.

Calvin Pryor, FS, New York Jets

The safety was a large part of the Jets defense, starting all 15 games he played. In those games, Pryor recorded 43 tackles while defending against six passes and forcing one fumble.

Sheldon Rankins, DT, New Orleans Saints

The first-round pick played in nine games, recording 15 tackles, five assists and four sacks.

Eli Rogers, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

Rogers started eight games and played in 13. He caught 72.7 percent of passes for 594 yards and three TDs.

James Sample, SS, Jacksonville Jaguars

Expected to compete for the starting strong safety spot, Sample landed on injured reserve when he broke his arm in preseason.

Greg Scruggs, DE, New England Patriots

Scruggs appeared in three games for the Chicago Bears then was signed by the New England Patriots to their practice squad.

Marcus Smith II, DE, Philadelphia Eagles,

Smith found himself in all 16 games this season, recording nine tackles, three assists and 2.5 sacks.

Eric Wood, C, Buffalo Bills

Wood started the Bills first nine games, but ended his season with a broken fibula in week nine.

File photo / The Louisville Cardinal