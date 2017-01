Brief: Cyber scam hits university By Kyeland Jackson — U of L’s cyber security was... Posted January 9, 2017

State auditor targets KFC Yum! Center Kyeland Jackson — Kentucky auditor Mike Harmon will audit the... Posted January 9, 2017

KY Supreme Court will hear case concerning U of L board By Kyeland Jackson — The Kentucky Supreme Court agreed Monday... Posted January 9, 2017

Bookstore gets new location, bigger space By Kyeland Jackson — The university bookstore has a new... Posted January 9, 2017

Midseason recap: Men’s basketball By Dalton Ray– Current record: 13-3 (8-1 at home, 2-1... Posted January 9, 2017

Five questions for U of L athletics in 2017 By Dalton Ray– Can Lamar Jackson repeat as the Heisman... Posted January 9, 2017