Brief: Cyber scam hits university

By on January 9, 2017
The Louisville Cardinal News

By Kyeland Jackson —

U of L’s cyber security was threatened again, after a phishing scam struck thousands of university emails.

The phishing scam, asking for sensitive information, was disguised as an urgent message from Acting President Neville Pinto. U of L’s Information Technology department urged those who opened the email to change their username and passwords. If the email was unopened, U of L IT advised to delete the email. University Spokesperson John Drees said he was unsure if IT discovered the source of the scam.

Months earlier the university’s RAVE alert system was crippled by a global cyber attack, which flooded servers connected to the university, Paypal, Twitter and more. RAVE is student’s alert monitor for on campus crime. Rave Guardian, Rave panic button and Smart911 functions were also affected by the October attack.

About Kyeland Jackson

Editor-in-Chief at The Louisville Cardinal.

