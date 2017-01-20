Brief: Bevin’s board to begin search for new interim president

By Kyeland Jackson —

Governor Matt Bevin’s new board of trustees meet tomorrow morning, with plans to find the university’s new acting president.

Tomorrow’s meeting agenda includes appointing a search committee to replace Acting President Neville Pinto, who leaves for a president position at the University of Cincinnati Feb. 20. Pinto said candidates will ably represent the university during a University of Louisville Athletic Association meeting Jan. 19.

“We discussed possible candidates for the position, and I feel confident that every one of the choices that we discussed would be a good fit for the university,” Pinto said. He did not clarify whether the search would include internal and external candidates. Though search details remain uncertain for the current board, former board of trustees chair Larry Benz previously said the search would be internal.

The board’s agenda also includes major changes for the U of L Foundation, possibly changing its chair, board members, policies and contracts. The foundation remains under fire after revelations about financial dealings, questionable transactions and compensations hit in 2016. Kentucky Auditor Mike Harmon completed an audit of the university and foundation in December, confirming rumored dysfunction and loose oversight between the parties.

Tomorrow’s board meeting will be held in the Jefferson room of Grawemeyer Hall at 9:30 a.m. The full agenda is here.