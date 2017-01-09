Home   >   News   >   Bookstore gets new location, bigger space

Bookstore gets new location, bigger space

January 9, 2017
By Kyeland Jackson —

The university bookstore has a new home and a stylish makeover.

Moving to the east side of the Student Activity Center, the bookstore reopened with more windows and displays. ssociate Vice President of Business Services Mark Watkins said an Apple store will be built inside the bookstore as well. The space So far, students like the changes.

“My first impressions are that it seems bigger than the other one. I prefer coming in and getting physical books than shopping on Amazon and wondering if you’re going to get the right thing,” junior Amanda Graham said. “I like the windows and the view. It seems nice and updated.”

“The store itself looks a lot nicer, it looks a lot more fresh. I like the design a lot better,”freshman Trenton Kastensmidt said. Though the location changed, Kastensmidt said it’s still conveniently placed.

The bookstore’s renovation is one of many changes to the SAC, expected to add 32,000 square feet and change 90 percent of the building by 2018. Changes include an Amazon store, more classrooms, meeting spaces and a dedicated function area.

The university changed bookstore partners April 20, nixing the contract with Barnes and Noble and bringing on Follett.

 

Photos by Bryce Mansfield / The Louisville Cardinal

 

  norma

    January 9, 2017 at 11:11 am

    I LOVE The university bookstore

