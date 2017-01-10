- Bevin calls foul on accreditation worries, SACS record implies otherwise
By Kyeland Jackson —
Governor Matt Bevin said there was “zero” chance the University of Louisville’s accreditation could be stripped on a radio talk show Jan. 10.
Speaking with talk station 55KRC, Bevin said SACS has never removed a university’s accreditation, and called the Courier-Journal a tabloid.
“It was never in threat. They’re on probation, utterly unrelated to the tenants that lead to accreditation or the loss thereof. One of the women, she’s the head of women and gender studies at the University of Louisville, who you could – it’s probably hard to guess, but I’m thinking she’s liberal,” Bevin said, referring to professor Susan Jarosi who testified before the Kentucky Senate Jan. 5.
Jarosi and Student Government Association President Aaron Vance said the university’s accreditation, controlled by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools, is endangered by passage of Senate Bill 12. The bill would erase U of L’s Board of Trustees and appoint members picked by Bevin and vetted by the state government. Another bill, introduced Jan. 7, would grant Bevin power to remove other public university boards deemed dysfunctional.
“These are folks who have whipped this into a frenzy as a way to turn this into something political. They have used the University of Louisville as a political football. SACS, the accrediting agency, has never, first of all, pulled the accreditation of a university ever. Ever. Let alone for something like this. There is no chance, SACS has made clear that what they’re on probation for is not violation of one of the four core tenants of accreditation.”
Evidence from from SACS says otherwise.
- Midcontinent University, Kentucky – 2014
- Virginia Intermont College, Virginia – 2014
- St. Paul’s college, Virginia – 2013
- Florida Christian, Florida – 2013
- Lon Morris College, Texas- 2012
- Paul Quinn college, Texas – 2011
- Lambuth University, Tennessee – 2011
- Hiwassee College, Georgia – 2008
- St. Andrews Presbyterian College, North Carolina – 2007
- Mary Holmes College, Mississippi – 2003
- Morris Brown College, Georgia – 2003
- Wood College, Mississippi – 2002
Note: Virginia Intermont College foreclosed and was purchased by a firm currently attempting open another university. St. Andrews Presbyterian College and Florida Christian merged with other institutions.
The University of Louisville is also on probation for violating a core requirement and three comprehensive standards for SACS accreditation. The requirement asks governing boards not be controlled by a minority of board members or organizations and interests separate from itself, and the presiding officer and voting majority not have questionable interests in the institution. U of L was placed on probation, usually the last step before an institution has accreditation removed, after Governor Bevin’s executive orders restructured the board. Attorney General Andy Beshear filed a lawsuit against Bevin’s order, calling it an overreach of power. Franklin Circuit Court Judge Phillip Shepherd agreed with Beshear, striking down Bevin’s order, but the Kentucky Supreme Court agreed to hear an appeal Bevin filed after.
The Supreme Court hearing is expected to begin hearings by summer.