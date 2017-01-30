Baseball’s Brendan McKay named preseason first team All-American

By Matt Bradshaw–

Baseball America named baseball’s Brendan McKay as a preseason first team All-American. This is the third preseason honor for the junior left-handed pitcher and first baseman, who is already preseason National Player of the Year by Collegiate Baseball and a first team selection by Perfect Game.

This is Bradshaw’s third straight season of being a first team All-American for Baseball America. McKay has been All-ACC First Team and Regional All-Tournament Team for two straight seasons and was Freshman of the Year for several publications. McKay has also been named the John Olerud Two-Way Player of the Year for two consecutive years.

In 2016, McKay had a 12-4 record on the mound with 17 starts, 128 strikeouts and a 2.30 ERA. At the plate, he hit .333 with six home runs, 19 doubles and 41 RBI.

The upcoming season looks promising for McKay with a great summer session on the USA Collegiate National Team under his belt. He hit .326 overall with five RBI as a hitter, while also registering a 2-1 record with a 1.35 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 13.1 innings as a pitcher.

Louisville is preseason ranked No. 6 and will open the 2017 season on Feb. 17-19 in Clearwater, Florida. The Cardinals’ home opener will be Feb. 22 at 3 p.m. against Eastern Kentucky.