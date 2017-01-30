- Faculty senate urges change in power-granting bill
- SAB hosts ‘A Worldwide Movement’ International Fashion Show
- Spring clean your mind with a road trip
- What to do when spending spring break in Louisville
- Rick Pitino and university fight NCAA allegations of ‘failing to monitor staff’
- What to pack for a beach spring break
- Hicks out 6-8 weeks with broken hand
- Spend spring break giving back
- The XX sound more cohesive than ever on ‘I See You’
- Gallery: New Starbucks opens in Ekstrom Library
Baseball’s Brendan McKay named preseason first team All-American
By Matt Bradshaw–
Baseball America named baseball’s Brendan McKay as a preseason first team All-American. This is the third preseason honor for the junior left-handed pitcher and first baseman, who is already preseason National Player of the Year by Collegiate Baseball and a first team selection by Perfect Game.
This is Bradshaw’s third straight season of being a first team All-American for Baseball America. McKay has been All-ACC First Team and Regional All-Tournament Team for two straight seasons and was Freshman of the Year for several publications. McKay has also been named the John Olerud Two-Way Player of the Year for two consecutive years.
In 2016, McKay had a 12-4 record on the mound with 17 starts, 128 strikeouts and a 2.30 ERA. At the plate, he hit .333 with six home runs, 19 doubles and 41 RBI.
The upcoming season looks promising for McKay with a great summer session on the USA Collegiate National Team under his belt. He hit .326 overall with five RBI as a hitter, while also registering a 2-1 record with a 1.35 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 13.1 innings as a pitcher.
Louisville is preseason ranked No. 6 and will open the 2017 season on Feb. 17-19 in Clearwater, Florida. The Cardinals’ home opener will be Feb. 22 at 3 p.m. against Eastern Kentucky.