Baseball ranked No. 8 by USA Today
By Mike Gilpatrick–
For the fifth time this preseason, the baseball team is ranked in a preseason top 25.
USA Today listed the Cards at No. 8 in their preseason poll, released on Jan 26. They are the second-highest ACC team ranked behind fifth-ranked Florida State. Five other ACC teams are ranked, including divisional opponents No. 12 Clemson and No. 14 NC State.
The poll listed TCU at No. 1, followed by Florida, LSU, South Carolina, and Florida State.
The USA Today Coaches’ poll is the third-highest ranking the Cards have received thus far. Only the Perfect Game Top 25 and Baseball America Top 25 have Louisville ranked higher. Perfect Game has Louisville at No. 6, and Baseball America has Louisville at No. 7.
File photo / The Louisville Cardinal