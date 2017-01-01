Six New Year’s resolutions U of L needs for 2017

By Briana Williams–

New Year’s Resolutions are a tradition for many people to try be better for the next year. Though they’re often short-lived, the idea behind resolutions is a positive one. After the rough year U of L has had, the university as a whole could use a few goals for 2017.

1. Find a president

After President Ramsey resigned and acting president Pinto announced he would leave his position, the future leadership of the university is in question. Without a solid, lasting president, the university lacks a public figure and prominent member of the U of L community.

2. Increase security on campus

After a number of assaults and robberies last semester, student safety should be a top concern for U of L. Adding guards to patrol campus, making the blue light system more efficient and creating a more accessible relationship between campus PD and students could be the factors that help students’ overall feelings of safety.

3. Stop the scandals

After 2016’s seemingly neverending list of scandals, some of U of L’s main priorities should include cleaning up the many messes made. The university’s slightly tarnished reputation among its students, faculty and alumni can be mended if it changes the way business is done. Especially after the chaos with the board of trustees, organizing the infrastructure within the university will fix many of its problems.

4. Continue beautifying campus

First impressions are important. And the 40 million dollar SAC renovation is what the university needs to accommodate the growing number of students. Good restaurants, many study spots, and updated, modern classrooms are all what incoming students expect.

If U of L wants to continue down the path of becoming an academically prominent university in the country, it has to continue impressing the future students and allowing them to see themselves within the U of L community.

5. Don’t lose accreditation

After Governor Bevin appointed a new board of trustees, U of L’s accreditation with SACS remains in trouble. SACS placed the university on probation for a year. But, a bill was shown to Kentucky Legislation on Jan. 3 that, if passed, would approve Bevin’s previous board. This would only further the tension between U of L and result in U of L losing accreditation entirely.

6. Put students first

Many of the issues faced in 2016 were because student interest wasn’t considered. This not only frustrated students, it also worsened the straining relationship between students and the U of L administration. By placing student interest as its first priority, the road to redemption will be far easier for the administration.