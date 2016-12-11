Women’s baksetball avoids an upset at home against Western Kentucky

By Matt Bradshaw–

After a sloppy first half, the women’s basketball team turned a potential upset into a 68-61 victory over Western Kentucky. Western played hard and forced Louisville to fight back after trailing much of the game. The Cardinals turned things around in the second half and obtained their eighth win of the season.

Western did not shoot better than the Cards, 41 percent to 48 percent, but WKU made their shots when it counted. Louisville hurt themselves with 19 turnovers. The Toppers took advantage of this with 29 points off turnovers, and led most of the game until the Cards took control in the fourth quarter.

Asia Durr led U of L in scoring with 16 points, Myisha Hines-Allen with 16 and Sydney Zambrotta with 15.

The first half saw Louisville get off to a slow start. They shot 50 percent from the field, but had a disappointing 10 turnovers. Zambrotta came off the bench and had a big impact, keeping the Cardinals in the game. She shot an impressive 5-of-6 from the 3-point line, and had nearly half of the team’s points with 15.

“Over the past few months, coach has told me if I want to play I have to shoot the ball well,” Zambrotta said. “I knew I had to step up and I’m happy we got the win.”

Western lead the game 38-32 at halftime. They shot the three well, had points in the paint and ran a tight defense on Louisville. Their defense kept Louisville’s Hines-Allen silent in the paint for the most part, and Louisville had to rely on the 3-pointer to keep up.

“We were 8-of-9 from the 3-point line in the first half but down 6,” coach Jeff Walz said. “That’s concerning from a defensive standpoint.”

Louisville came out as a different team.in the second half. They began to apply pressure to Western with a full-court press, and played much better as a whole.

“We just had to get stops on defense, that’s where it all starts,” Hines-Allen said. “That’s how we got in the game, and offense will come from that.”

Near the end of the third quarter, Western regained the lead. They made an 11-0 run while Louisville had five turnovers during the four-minute span.

The fourth quarter finally saw Louisville catch up, pull away and take the game for good. They scored 24 points to Western’s nine, with Durr and Hines-Allen making big shots. Briahanna Jackson also played very well at the point, making some important hustle plays and finishing with 10 assists.

This win moves Louisville to 8-2 for the season. Their next match-up is with South Dakota State at home on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Photo by Nancy Hanner / The Louisville Cardinal