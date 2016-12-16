U of L’s offensive coordinator suspended for Wakeyleaks

By Kyeland Jackson —

Co-offensive coordinator Lonnie Galloway has been suspended in connection to leaked Wake Forest plays.

First reported by WDRB, Tom Jurich announced the suspension Friday, saying Galloway would not participate in U of L football’s Citrus Bowl.

“It is clear to me that the information should not have been shared by anyone at Wake Forest and it should not have been received by anyone at the University of Louisville. Although no one from Louisville sought the information, once it was provided, we did not do what should have been done,” Jurich said in a statement.

“The information should not have been accepted. It should have been rejected and officials at Wake Forest should have been alerted to the inappropriate action taken by Mr. Elrod.”

Galloways suspension comes days after a Wake Forest investigation found radio announcer Tommy Elrod leaked the plays to Galloway. Wake Forest did not use the plays, but head coach Dave Clawson said that was because the team realized a leak occurred.

“We knew we had been compromised, and as a result, a lot of those things that we had prepared we couldn’t run because we knew they had it,” Clawson said on ESPN’s Mike & Mike show Friday.

The Atlantic Coast Conference has since announced it would investigate the leaks, stating “additional discussion and actions” could occur if more information is found.

The controversy comes after an NCAA investigation earlier this year, probing the Louisville men’s basketball team, found four violations related to the paid sex scandal. U of L avoided severe penalties with those violations, partially due to a self-imposed post-season ban on the team that year.

This story will be updated.