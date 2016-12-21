U of L acting president to be named by mid-January

By Kyeland Jackson —

Board of Trustees Chair Larry Benz says a replacement for Acting President Neville Pinto should be named sometime in January.

“I know there have been lots of conversations around the fulfilling of the interim president role when Dr. Neville Pinto departs Feb. 15 for his new post as president of the University of Cincinnati. Please be assured that there has been considerable thought around this issue and that a timeline has been put in place,” Benz statement said.

“Our goal is to name an individual by mid-January to allow for at least four weeks of transitional time while Neville remains at the University of Louisville. As mentioned in my previous campus communication, I will consult with the faculty, staff and student reps to obtain their thoughts and input on this important decision. I personally believe we have strong candidates within the University of Louisville and I have no intention of looking to the outside for this position.

I want to take this time to once again publicly thank Neville for steering the university through tough times over the last few months toward a brighter future. I also want to thank our outstanding faculty, staff and students for all their great work over this last year. It is your work and in particular your focus, passion and dedication that allow us to progress and thrive especially during transitional times.”

This story will be updated.