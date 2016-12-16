Surging Cards demolish Cougars

By Mike Gilpatrick–

Two days after one of the most dominant performances of the young season, the eighth-ranked women’s basketball blasted the College of Charleston Cougars 86-58.

First-half dominance

Louisville set the tone early in this game, starting with baskets by Myisha Hines-Allen and Asia Durr. Louisville scored seven in the first three minutes before Charleston found the net with a three-pointer by Dajah Logan. Not long after, Louisville went on a 8-0 run.

The Cards dominated both offense and defense in the first quarter, keeping Charleston from scoring in the double-digits. Louisville’s offense went cold in the last two minutes, but the Cards maintained a 23-8 lead after the first.

It did not take much time for Louisville to find the net in the second, as Mariya Moore shot a three from deep at the 9:24 mark in the second. 30 seconds later, Kylee Shook made a jumper, extending Louisville’s lead to 20.

Two free-throws by Durr and a layup by Taylor Johnson extended the lead to 24. It wasn’t until the fourth minute of the quarter that Charleston scored, with a jumper by Brianna Boyd. Eight seconds later, Moore made a jumper, negating her effort.

A layup by Bionca Dunham scored Louisville’s 40th, with 3:57 left before the half. A jumper by Durr at the buzzer extended Louisville’s lead to 30 at the half, 49-19.

Second-half

Louisville continued their dominance into the third, with a three by Moore in the first minute of play. Charleston answered with a jumper and free-throw by Tanisha Brown. Moore’s layup started a 12-2 run by the Cards over the next three minutes.

Charleston then responded with a 10-0 run of their own, started with a three by Elizabethtown native Darien Huff, and. The run lasted two minutes and cut Louisville’s lead in half.

The Cards still maintained a healthy 30-point lead with 2:49 left in the third. That was until freshman Sydney Zambrotta made a three from deep, countered by another three by Huff. A layup by Sam Fuehring with 16 seconds left gave Louisville a 29-point lead after three quarters.

Boyd opened the scoring in the fourth with a layup, followed by a layup by Fuehring a minute later. The game was then back and forth, with mainly reserves in the game.

With 2:39 left in the game, Dunham put the Cards above 80 points with a layup. A jumper by hometown freshman Jessica Laemmle put the final points on the board, as Louisville pulled out the one-sided win.

Dunham, Hines-Allen, Moore and Durr all scored in the double-digits. Durr led all scoring with 20. Hines-Allen rebounded the ball 12 times. Briahanna Jackson also racked up five assists in the win.

With the rout, Louisville jumps up to 10-2 overall, and looks to continue their dominance on Sunday against Evansville. The game tips off at 2 p.m. in the KFC Yum! Center.

Photo by Nancy Hanner / The Louisville Cardinal