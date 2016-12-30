- Previewing the LSU Tigers
Previewing the LSU Tigers
By Dalton Ray–
Looking for their second bowl victory over an SEC team, No. 13 Louisville travels to Orlando, Florida to play No. 20 LSU. The match-up between the Cardinals and Tigers is the first all-time. LSU will be without star running back Leonard Fournette, who is sitting out to prepare for the NFL draft.
Head coach– Ed Orgeron (21-29, no bowl victories)
LSU promoted Orgeron to the intern head coach after firing Les Miles in September. Going 5-2, LSU hired Orgeron permanently. His second crack as a head coach, Orgeron coached Ole Miss from 2005-2007. Since then, Orgeron served as defensive line coach for the New Orleans Saints, Tennessee, USC and LSU. He also was selected as USC’s intern head coach in 2013.
Offense– 28.4 points per game, 238.1 rushing yards a game and 187.6 passing yards per game
Leaders– QB Danny Etling (1,906 yards, nine touchdowns and four interceptions), RB Derrius Guice (1,249 yards and 14 touchdowns) and WR Malachi Dupree (454 yards and three touchdowns)
LSU runs a pro style offense that includes multiple “heavy set” looks. The Tigers will use a lot of under-center, two tight end sets and power I formations. LSU relies on the run game to drive their offense, 6.3 yards per attempt.
Etling isn’t asked to do much and is classified as a game manager. Transferring from Purdue, Etling has six wins nine starts this season. The redshirt junior makes smart throws and protects the ball.
Guice (pictured) is the team’s leading rusher and has 157 carries on the season. A violent, downhill back, Guice is a perfect fit for LSU’s power-running style. The former four-star recruit is the key to LSU’s offense and has eased the blow of not having Fournette for much of the season.
Dupree, 6-foot-4, is the leading receiver on the team in a limited passing offense. Right behind Dupree is DJ Clark, 6-foot-3, with 419 yards and three touchdowns. With such a great run game, the Tigers have the ability to go over-top of opposing defenses with their tall, lanky receivers.
Defense– 16.4 points per game, 121.8 rushing yards per game and 201.2 passing yards per game
Leaders– LB Kendell Beckwith (91 tackles and six tackles for loss), LB Duke Riley (85 tackles and nine tackles for loss) and S Jamal Adams (70 tackles, four pass deflections and three pass break-ups)
LSU is a program known for their great defensive play and this year is no difference. The Tigers run a 3-4 defense and are fifth in the nation in total yards allowed. Their 16.4 points per game ranks them sixth in the nation.
With one of the best rush defenses in the nation, 10th in yards allowed, the Tigers set the tone up front. Davon Godchaux is the leading tackler on the defensive front at the end position. The 6-foot-5 and 305 lbs. nose guard Greg Gilmore helps clog up the middle.
The heart of the defense is senior Beckwith, and at 6-foot-3 and 250lbs., he is one of the best in the SEC. Riley is the second leading tackler and always finds himself in the back field disrupting plays. Arden Neal is one of the nation’s leader in sacks with 10. The 2015 Freshman All-American is the prototypical size for the stand-up 3-4 outside linebacker at 6-foot-6 and 240lbs.
Over the past years, LSU has been tabbed as DBU because of their standout secondary play. Cornerback Tra’Davious White, 15 pass deflections and 13 pass break-ups, and safety Adams (pictured) are two of the best in their position across the country.
LSU is 14th in the nation in pass defense and are third in the nation in passing touchdowns allowed with nine. The starting secondary is responsible for 174 tackles, five interceptions, 30 pass deflections and 25 pass break-ups.
Photos by Michael Palmer and Ryan McCarble / The Daily Reveille