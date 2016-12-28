No. 12 Virginia outworks No. 6 Louisville for the 61-53 win

By Dalton Ray–

One week after beating rival Kentucky, the men’s basketball team falls to Virginia 61-53. The Cardinals are now 1-4 against Virginia since joining the ACC. The loss is the second on the year, moving Louisville to 11-2. U of L begins the year 0-1 in the ACC and looks ahead to No. 16 Indiana.

The Cards failed to get a player in double-digit scoring but three ended with eight. Quentin Snider, Tony Hicks and Deng Adel shot 9-for-17 from the field as the leading scorers for Louisville. Donovan Mitchell wasn’t on his game tonight as he shot 3-of-11 from the field.

For one of the first times on the year, Louisville was out-rebounded, 31-26. Louisville only managed to hit 2-of-14 3-pointers and went 13-of-22 from the free throw stripe.

First half: Slow start

The Cavaliers are a nightmare match-up for the Cards and UVA has proven that time and time again. With a slow-paced offense and stingy defense, Tony Bennett has created the formula to defeating Rick Pitino.

During the first eight minutes, the Cavs jumped up to a 16-6 lead. The Cardinals started 3-for-10 from the field while Virginia started 6-for-9. U of L’s tight defense didn’t phase UVA players as the Cavs knocked down four contested jump shots.

At the 7:57 mark, not much had changed for U of L. Louisville trailed 20-11 as they continued their shooting woes, 5-for-14.

One dimensional scoring

Through the first 20 minutes, U of L managed to score 21 points. Of those 21 points, 14 were scored by guards. Jaylen Johnson, Mangok Mathiang and Ray Spalding were all held scoreless during the half.

The Cavaliers ended the half on a 8-0 run and walked into the half with a 36-21 lead. UVA ended the half shooting 50 percent, dished out seven assists and hit 8-of-9 free throws.

Louisville ended the half on a two minute scoring drought, which included four turnovers. Hitting under 40 percent from the field, U of L made only one 3-pointer and didn’t have any assists. Snider led the Cards in scoring at the break with six.

Second half: Playing into UVA’s hands

The halftime show during received more applause than the Cardinals did during the first half, and for good reason. After the break, the home crowd expected a new team to exit the tunnel. Within four minutes of the game, the KFC Yum! Center was filled with boos.

Virginia’s pack-line defense forces teams to shoot over the top and creates difficulty when driving to the lane. This forces teams to play smart, which includes hitting open and easy shots, not turning the ball over and making free throws. Louisville failed to do all three.

U of L had self-inflected wounds through turnovers and missed free throws. Through the first 10 minutes, Louisville committed 14 turnovers and made 8-of-15 free throws.

Finishing strong

Over the final 11 minutes of the game, Louisville began playing at a much higher level. The crowd played their part as they ignited the Cards during the run. From 11:11 mark to 3:13, Louisville cooked up a 15-3 run. The spurt cut the 19-point lead nine. UVA went 1-for-9 from the field during the stretch while Louisville shot 5-of-7.

Louisville’s comeback hopes ended at the 2:02 mark. Anas Mahmoud’s lay-in rimmed-out, which would have cut the lead to seven. On the opposite end, U of L allowed a crucial offensive rebound that led to a UVA basket. The score pushed the lead back to 11 as time ticked under two minutes. The Cavs walked through the motions over the remainder of the game.

Post-game comments from Pitino

“Well, Virginia seems to be our kryptonite. We just don’t play well against them It takes two skills to play well against Virginia. It takes really good passing, and we were very careless, and it takes very good shooting. We didn’t have either tonight,” Pitino said. “We had no assists at halftime and guys shooting air balls, guys passing up open shots to ball fake and take a challenged shot. It has become evident that guys are listening outside the walls of our locker room about their games. You’ve got to give (Virginia) credit. They played us well.”

Photo by Isaac Sanchez / The Louisville Cardinal