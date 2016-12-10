Lamar Jackson wins the Heisman trophy

By Dalton Ray–

For the first time in school history, the University of Louisville has its own Heisman trophy winner. Lamar Jackson is the winner of the 2016 Heisman trophy. The sophomore quarterback is the 82nd winner of college football’s most prestigious award.

Other finalists for the award included Deshaun Watson, Jabrill Peppers, Baker Mayfield and Dede Westbrook.

The youngest Heisman winner ever took the microphone seconds after being named the winner.

“To the Heisman voters, I’m truly honored and humbled to be named the 2016 Heisman winner. I’m extremely proud to represent this class and the University of Louisville to be their first Heisman trophy winner,” Jackson said. “To my teammates, this one is for all of us. I can’t wait to cherish this with all of you, I love you guys.”

Jackson totaled 4,298 total yards and 51 touchdowns in his 2016 campaign. The 51 single-season touchdowns is a school and ACC record. His 1,538 rushing yards by a quarterback is also a school and conference record. The ACC Player of the Year finished second in the ACC in rushing yards and third in passing yards.

Only three Louisville quarterbacks have thrown for more yards in a single season than Jackson. Throwing for 3,390 yards, Jackson found the end zone through the air 30 times during the year.

The Heisman trophy winner is one of six players to pass for 30 touchdowns and rush for 20 touchdowns in a season. He is the only one of the six to achieve the accomplishment in a regular season.

Jackson took the nation by storm from the opening night of the season. Totaling 405 yards and eight touchdowns, Jackson was only getting started. The sophomore totaled at least 300 yards in 10-of-12 games and scored at least four touchdowns eight times.

The Heisman is the crowning jewel of all individual accolades Jackson earned this season. Earlier this week, he added the Maxwell Award and Walter Camp Award to his trophy case.

All in one season, Jackson earned the Heisman trophy, Maxwell Award, Walter Camp Award, ACC Player of the Year, ACC Offensive Player of the Year and the Sporting News Player of the Year.

Jackson and his teammates face LSU in the Citrus Bowl on Dec. 31 at 11 a.m.

Photo by Nancy Hanner / The Louisville Cardinal