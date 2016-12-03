Is Lamar Jackson Heisman worthy?

By Dalton Ray–

Throughout the 2016 college football season, Lamar Jackson dominated Heisman trophy talk. The sophomore was seen as the frontrunner from mid-September to mid-November. But Jackson’s performance during the final two regular season games evened the playing field for other contenders.

Through the first 10 games, Jackson averaged 423.2 total yards and 4.6 touchdowns a game. Over the final two games, Jackson averaged 346 total yards and 2.5 touchdowns. Still impressive numbers, but a drop off during two important games against Houston and Kentucky.

Jackson finished the regular season with 4,928 total yards and 51 touchdowns. Texas Tech’s Patrick Mahomes is the only player in the nation that has more total yards than Jackson with 5,312. Mahomes is also the only player to have more touchdowns than Jackson with 53.

With 30 touchdowns through the air and 21 on the ground, Jackson is one of six players to run and throw for 20 touchdowns a piece. Jackson joins Tim Tebow, Cam Newton, Jordan Lynch, Johnny Manziel and Colin Kapernick in this category. Three of these quarterbacks walked away with the Heisman trophy: Tebow, Newton and Manziel.

Although Jackson didn’t have the best end to the regular season, the greatness of his season shouldn’t be brushed aside.

Even when Jackson had a bad game, teams still had trouble containing him. Jackson failed to reach at least 300 total yards only one time all season; that game was against Houston, in which he was sacked 11 times.

Jackson has gained at least 300 total yards in 10 out of 12 games. He has scored at least four or more touchdowns eight times. Jackson’s entire body of work should be taken into account when looking at his Heisman chances, not just two games.

Photo by Laurel Slaughter / The Louisville Cardinal