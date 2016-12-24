Internal audit bills university up to $897,000

By Kyeland Jackson —

An internal audit, investigating the University of Louisville Foundation’s financial records and procedures, will cost up to $897,000.

The Courier-Journal first reported the story, obtaining the contract between ULF and Alvarez and Marsal, the internal auditing firm picked on Dec. 5 to investigate the foundation. A&M billed a fee of $687,500, with added travel and expense costs totaling up to $897,000. The audit will investigate the activities and accounts of the foundation, it’s subsidiaries and affiliates. The contract also asks A&M focus on the foundation’s financial transactions, real estate business practices, charitable donations and direct university support.

The foundation’s committee chose Alvarez and Marsal after reviewing 10 other firms bidding for the job.

“In order to restore the confidence of the entire U of L stakeholder community, we needed to hire the pre-eminent forensic investigation firm, and we got that with A&M,” U of L Board of Trustees Chair Larry Benz said on Dec. 5. “Our joint committee looks forward to working with them in this process.”

“Alvarez & Marsal is a firm with a worldwide reputation and tremendous track record,” Committee Chair Diane Medley said when finalizing the decision. “We have every confidence that it is the right choice to lead this review.”

An internal audit was requested after donors threatened to pull upwards of $76 million in funding and the university threatened to sue for questionable business practices by ULF. The foundation has bowed to demands since then, replacing its chair, hiring open records officers and hiring an interim executive director.

A&M have until June 30 to complete the audit.