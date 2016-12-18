Cardinals roll past Aces 89-47

By Conner Farrell–

Women’s basketball came into their showdown with the Purple Aces of Evansville bolstering a four game winning streak. The game also marked the last time Louisville would play in the friendly confines of the KFC Yum! Center before conference play begins.

The eighth ranked Cardinals came out firing in the first half, shooting a blistering 50 percent from the field. By the half-time break, the Cards were up 50 to 21. Freshmen Kylee Shook led the way in the first scoring 13 points while also nabbing eight rebounds.

The Cardinal’s tough defense forced the Aces into many difficult shots and turnovers, which led to many fast break opportunities. The Aces turned the ball over nine times in the first 20 minutes and also had five of their shots rejected in the first.

The second half of play followed much of the same play that the first half consisted of.

The first possessions of the half for the Aces resulted in Louisville forcing turnovers. The Cards extended their lead to 78-30 in the third quarter. The Cards held the Aces to only two baskets from the field in the third quarter.

The Cards ultimately won the game 89-47, with much of the reserves getting playing time in the fourth and final quarter.

The size and length of the Cardinals gave the Aces problems from the opening tip-off. Outmatched on the offensive end, Evansville got very little open looks and were unable to drive the lane due to the rim protectors for the Cardinals.

Four players scored in double figures for the Cardinals, with Kylee Shook leading all scores with 18 points. She also registered 10 rebounds which gave her her first double-double of her career.

This win moves the Cardinals to 10-2 on the season.

The women’s basketball team is back in action on Wednesday, Dec. 21st when they travel to Vanderbilt to play the Commodores.