Brief: Safe to return to the Retreat after earlier shooting
Tenants at the Retreat apartments have been given an all clear after police responded to a shooting earlier this morning.
A Rave alert sent around 4 a.m. stated that LMPD had responded to a shooting at the apartments and tenants were advised to avoid the area.
A second Rave alert sent at 7:45 a.m. reported that police were still on the scene but tenants no longer needed to avoid the area.
According to WLKY, dispatchers received the call around 2 a.m. Two victims with non-life threatening injuries were taken to University Hospital. A third victim was taken to Jewish Hospital, also with non-life threatening injuries.
This is a developing story.