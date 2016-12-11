Home   >   News   >   Crime   >   Brief: Safe to return to the Retreat after earlier shooting

Brief: Safe to return to the Retreat after earlier shooting

By on December 11, 2016
uofl campus crime

Tenants at the Retreat apartments have been given an all clear after police responded to a shooting earlier this morning.

A Rave alert sent around 4 a.m. stated that LMPD had responded to a shooting at the apartments and tenants were advised to avoid the area.

A second Rave alert sent at 7:45 a.m. reported that police were still on the scene but tenants no longer needed to avoid the area.

According to WLKY, dispatchers received the call around 2 a.m. Two victims with non-life threatening injuries were taken to University Hospital. A third victim was taken to Jewish Hospital, also with non-life threatening injuries.

This is a developing story.

About Brooke Moody

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *