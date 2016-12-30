- Q&A with LSU’s ‘The Daily Reveille’
- No. 12 Virginia outworks No. 6 Louisville men’s basketball 61-53
- Internal foundation audit could cost up to $897,000
- Foundation spending deemed unsustainable
- Louisville men’s basketball outlasts rival Kentucky, 73-70
- Pinto officially leaving for Cincinnati
- U of L’s acting president rumored to leave for Cincinnati
- Brief: Shooting sends two football players to the hospital
- Lamar Jackson wins the Heisman trophy
- Fall 2016 semester athletic awards
Asia Durr: The spark Jeff Walz needs
By Mike Gilpatrick–
The women’s basketball team used a 58-point second half to comeback against No. 25 Syracuse. 34 of those points belonged to one player: Asia Durr.
Louisville relies on three players to carry the bulk of their offense, with the top scorer being Durr. She averages 18.5 points a game, with a lethal 45 percent 3-point percentage.
Against Syracuse, Durr went 10-for-18 from the floor, with seven threes. In total, she racked up 36 points.
The first half for Louisville was abysmal. U of L’s top scorer ended only two points and failed to make a field goal. The Cardinals trailed 40-33 at halftime.
For Durr, the basket widened in the second half as she began sinking threes. Durr began the rally that ultimately led to the Cardinal’s win. She capped off the game with a three at the buzzer, bringing the final to 91-76.
“My teammates found me the ball,” Durr said. “I was very disappointed with myself in the first half. Coach and the whole team was, and I knew I could do better. I just tried to come out and play hard.”
For Louisville to be successful, Durr needs to perform like she did against Syracuse.
“(Durr) is a scorer,” coach Jeff Walz said. “That is what she has to do for us.”
Through 15 games, Durr has scored at least 13 points nine times, including 30-point games. She leads in the team in made 3-pointers with 55. Louisville will need another strong performance from Durr when they travel to No. 15 Duke.
“It all comes down to who wants it.” Durr said. “We can’t just have five players keyed in, we have to have the whole team.”
File photo / The Louisville Cardinal