ACC fines U of L $25,000 for Wakeyleaks

The ACC fined U of L $25,000 in connection to leaked Wake Forest plays. The Virginia Tech was also fined.

The ACC said the fine was the highest allowed by the league’s by-laws, and would be applied to a scholarship fund. ACC commissioner John Swofford said he was deeply disturbed by the findings.

“I am deeply disturbed something like this would occur, and regardless of the degree of involvement, the protection of the competitive integrity of our games is fundamental to any athletic contest,” Swofford said.

“Sportsmanship and ethical values are at the core of competitive integrity and in these instances, those were missing. The expectation, regardless of the sport, is that any athletics department staff members would immediately communicate with their supervisor if they are approached by someone from another institution with proprietary information

ACC review found U of L, Virignia Tech and Army were involved in leaked Wake Forest game plan information spanning three seasons. U of L responded to revelations by suspending co-offensive coordinator Lonnie Galloway from the university’s Citrus Bowl. The ACC said they were supportive of the university’s suspension.

