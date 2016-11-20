Women’s basketball blows by Lafayette 92-48

By Dalton Ray–

The women’s basketball team defeated Lafayette 92-47. Louisville has scored at least 80 points in four of the first five games. The Cards move to 5-0 on the season and host Chattanooga tomorrow night.

Mariya Moore and Sam Fuehring lead the charge for Louisville as they scored 12 and 13 points. A spotty shooting night for Asia Durr, she finished with 13 points.

On the first possession of game, Myisha Hines-Allen exited the game holding her right shoulder. After getting checked out by the medical staff, she returned to the bench.

Freshman Kylee Shook replaced Hines-Allen during the first quarter and played well. Shook didn’t hesitate to take jump shots when given the chance. She ended with 10 points and five rebounds.

Moore and Durr got the scoring going early, they accounted for 10 of the first 12 points. Getting the quick lead, Louisville never looked back. Louisville used their pressing defense to gain a 16 point lead.

By the end of the first quarter, the Cardinals were ahead 26-7. The Louisville defense caused Lafayette to commit more turnovers, nine, than made field goals, one.

Briahanna Jackson came off the bench and make a quick impact. The senior guard entered looking to pass the ball and let the scoring come to her. Jackson’s jab-step kept defenders off balance and gave her a lane to drive to. She ended with five points and three assists after the first.

Hines-Allen reentered the game during the second quarter, but struggled early. After missing a pull-up jump shot, coach Jeff Walz yelled from the sideline “quit trying to make the highlight play.” Hines-Allen didn’t let her slow start affect her entire game as she ended the half with six rebounds.

The game stayed out of reach during the second quarter as the lead grew to 36. During the first half, Walz yelled to his team “tempo, tempo” on offensive possessions and U of L kept it fast-paced. The Cards lead 48-17 at the end of the first half.

Hines-Allen and Durr combined for 3-for-14 shooting in the first half but Louisville still shot 47.4 percent from the floor.

At the start of the third quarter, Hines-Allen and Durr still struggled to find the basket. Durr got going again when Hines-Allen drew the triple-team and hit Durr for an open 3-pointer.

The pair scored 10 points in a three minute span during the third quarter. Walz used multiple line-ups during the game as 13 different Cardinals got in the game by the end of the third quarter.

At the start of the fourth, four freshman were on the floor as U of L held a 45 point lead. With so many new members on the floor, play got a little sloppy.

The Cardinals out-rebounded the Leopards 62-28 and made 20 more field goals.

Photo by Nancy Hanner / The Louisville Cardinal