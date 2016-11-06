- Four takeaways from Nov. 1 SGA Senate meeting
Women’s basketball routs LWC in exhibition game
By Conner Farrell–
Louisville women’s basketball’s only exhibition game ended in a win as the Cards routed the Lindsey Wilson College Blue Raiders 98 to 50.
Sophomore guard Asia Durr led all scorers with 19 points, with 17 coming in the first half. She also hit a game high five three-pointers. At the end of the first half, Louisville was up 53 to 19.
The rout continued in the second half, with LWC overmatched by the height and length of the Louisville defense. The Blue Raiders were out-rebounded 45 to 36. Freshman forward Bionca Dunham and sophomore forward Sam Fuehring led the Cards in rebounding, both with 10.
The Cards did most of their damage in the paint. With a mismatch of size between the two teams in favor of Louisville, it was clear from the beginning of the game that they would attack the painted area with post-ups and aggressive drives to the basket. The Cards finished with 58 points total in the paint.
The Cardinals begin the regular season Nov. 11 as they travel to UT Martin.
File photo / The Louisville Cardinal