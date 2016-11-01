What to watch on Netflix this November

By Roya Fathalizadeh–

Looking for something new to watch this November on Netflix? This upcoming month you can expect to see “The Jungle Book,” “Jackass 3.5,” a handful of Stephen King films and many new Netflix originals. Although the list of new arrivals is slim, make sure you don’t overlook these picks that have everyone buzzing.

“Shameless”–

A single alcoholic father attempts to raise a dysfunctional family in Chicago. This comedy is rated five out of five stars on Netflix and was nominated for an Oscar. With six seasons on Netflix – the seventh is on Showtime right now – many can’t stop watching.

“Stranger Things”–

This Netflix original has the Internet exploding with fans raving over the mysterious happenings in a fictional town in Indiana. Though the must-see show is only one season, your jaw will drop when you see what happens in the end.

“New Girl”–

If you need a good laugh, then this show for you. After going through a rough break up, Jess moves in with three single men. This hysterical series follows their daily lives and shows how the oddest group of people can come together.

“Hush”–

This is a definite must see thriller following a deaf writer who has to fight for her life when a masked man appears at her door. This suspenseful movie will keep you guessing till the very end.

“Amanda Knox”–

You’ve heard the name, but do you know the story? Amanda Knox is an American girl twice convicted of a murder that occurred in Italy almost ten years ago. All the evidence points to her, however she was acquitted of all charges and lives amongst us today. Is she innocent?

“Narcos”–

This Netflix original follows the life of drug lord Pablo Escobar through the all of the action, betrayal and anticipation. Just renewed for a third season, you have to watch how he shakes up Colombia and the world.

“13th”–

About 37 percent of U.S. prisons are occupied by African Americans. This documentary analyzes their criminalization.

“How to Get Away with Murder”–

Two-time Oscar nominee and Emmy and Tony winning actress Viola Davis plays the lead role in one of the hottest shows right now. She plays a law professor at a prestigious university who teaches a criminal law class and allows her brightest students to assist with cases at her firm. Scandals arise and quickly the students learn that someone among them is hiding a dark truth.

“Dope”–

A perhaps overlooked movie is actually quite entertaining. This dramedy follows a high school senior who finds himself caught in the middle of a drug deal gone wrong – while having an upcoming interview at Harvard to worry about.