Volleyball’s Anne Kordes reigns

By Dalton Ray–

Louisville volleyball head coach Anne Kordes has officially resigned due to personal reasons. Kordes will complete the remainder of the 2016 season.

Athletic director Tom Jurich said he wishes Kordes the best in her future.

“It has been an honor and privilege to have had Anne guiding our volleyball program for the last six years. I wish her daughter, Mary, the best as they embark upon the next chapter in their lives. I am exceedingly grateful to Anne for her dedication to the University of Louisville,” Jurich said.

Leaving with a 130-60 record at U of L, Kordes has 272 career wins. She lead Louisville to four conference championships and was the ACC Coach of the Year in 2015.

Growing up in Louisville, this wasn’t an easy decision for Kordes.

“It’s with extremely strong emotions that I am announcing my decision to end my career as a Division-I volleyball coach. The last 20 years in this business gave been a dream come true. I am honored to have had the opportunity to work for so many wonderful people during my time in coaching, but especially Tom Jurich at Louisville. He treats his athletic department like family and I could not be more thankful to him…at this point in my life I am finding it hard to be the mom I want to be to my daughter because of the grind and travel of the recruiting season,” Kordes said.

Jurich will begin his coaching search immediately and wants the program to “contend for national championships.”

Kordes has four games remaining as the head coach of U of L.

“I grew up a Louisville Cardinal, I graduated as a Louisville Cardinal, and I will always be proud that I am a Louisville Cardinal. I love this university and will continue to love and support the coaches, athletes and leadership,” Kordes said.

File Photo / The Louisville Cardinal