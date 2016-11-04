- Four takeaways from Nov. 1 SGA Senate meeting
Viewing the presidential election through the candidates’ rallies
By Nick Amon–
This is it, folks – the 2016 presidential election is two weeks away.
After months of watching campaign videos, debates, speeches and plenty of shade being thrown, we as the American people will finally see who our next president will be. I get nervous just thinking about it.
Both candidates made some pretty big splashes in headlines around the world due to commentary, past actions, health, etc. But what are they like in person? I attended both a Donald Trump rally and a Hillary Clinton rally when the politicians visited Louisville in March and May, respectively. These rallies were so different that I wanted to share my observations.
Trump’s rally was packed. Clinton’s? Not so much.
The amount of people at Trump’s rally was absurdly high. There was no room to move and the entire room of the convention center was filled with people standing shoulder to shoulder. Media reports it to be as much as 20,000 people. But at Hillary’s rally, the room seemed half full, because all of the viewers were hovering near the stage. There was plenty of free space and media estimates about 500 attendees showed up.
Their choice on speakers at the rally.
It wouldn’t be a rally with just the candidate speaking, now would it? Clinton’s rally included short speeches from Louisville mayor Greg Fischer (who endorses her) and Kentucky’s Secretary of State Alison Lundergan-Grimes. Trump’s rally opened with New Jersey Governor Chris Christie introducing him as “the next president of the United States.” Trump appeared after and about halfway through his speech, brought out his son Eric Trump to speak.
Where there are supporters, there are protesters.
It made national news – Trump had about eight people kicked out of his rally. One of them was a college student and some of those thrown out even sued Trump afterwards. His supporters aggressively pushed protestors through the crowded room and the media captured every bit of it. In contrast, there were no interruptions during Clinton’s speech.
Each candidate has its own crowd.
Easy to say that I was one of the few minorities at Trump’s rallies. At the beginning, I did see a handful of African Americans and Muslims. After so many people got thrown out, it was mostly whites but a fair mix of men and women. Clinton’s rally had a very multiracial crowd. Her fan base standing on stage behind her was very diverse as well.
Clinton definitely had less media coverage than Trump did.
I remember seeing media vans lined up bumper to bumper outside of Trump’s rally. The box that the media was placed in was filled with all sorts of journalists, national and local. There were correspondents from CNN, ABC and NBC. I think everyone was waiting for Trump to say something earth-shattering again and wanted to be there for the moment. Clinton’s rally, although had plenty of reporters, definitely drew less of a buzz.
Both speeches lasted a little less than an hour.
Both had crowds lining up hours in advance. Trumps’s supporters even lined around the Convention Center in the rain. But Clinton and Trump came and they went. To them, it was just another rally in another town. Trump’s speech lasted about 30 minutes, and Clinton’s lasted 40.
People genuinely love both of these candidates.
The cheers I heard were from people who truly believed in the candidate standing in front of them. I know both Trump and Clinton have their issues (boy, do they have their issues) but at the same time, they both have devoted supporters who admire them and believe in their choice for the next president.
And that being said, be sure to vote on Nov. 8.