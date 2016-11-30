Unique gift ideas for Cardinal fans

By Beau Kilpatrick—

The holidays are here and you may be wondering what to get that special Cardinal fan that is on your shopping list. Hats and shirts are the easy way to satisfy any U of L fan but if you want to go above and beyond, check out these nifty ideas.

Dad: We know how hard it is to find dad a good gift. Many older guys like to play golf and if your dad fits into that category, perhaps you should consider a golf gift set from JD Becker for $30. It includes a towel, tees, ball marker, repair tool and two golf balls.

Mom: Mom is usually going to be happy with whatever gift her darling baby gives her. Yes, you will always be her baby. So why not delight her this Christmas with some Cardinal jewelry. JD Becker sells a charm necklace for $12. What I like about this necklace is that the charms can be taken off and added to her Pandora charm bracelet, if she has one.

Significant other: You may have a sweetheart that is all about the Cardinals. Every young gentleman would love to have a U of L flask. Keep the party discreet for only $30 at JD Becker. If your beau is not really a connoisseur of spirits, perhaps a money clip for $27 from Alumni Hall would suit him better.

Gentlemen don’t forget about your sweetheart. If she’s putting up with you, then she deserves a lot. How about a Dooney & Bourke slim wristlet wallet. Alumni Hall has this chic accessory for $88.

Friends: Coffee is a big deal and there are plenty of U of L fans that are coffee lovers. You should consider a unique mug to enhance the coffee experience of your Louisville fan. The Louisville Artwork coffee mug is available for $16 at Alumni Hall. If your friend isn’t addicted to coffee, you may want to look at a new phone case. Alumni Hall offers an elaborate campus-themed case for $40.

If you need to fill any stockings at the last minute, don’t miss the opportunity to include anything that has to do with Star Wars. The Neutral Zone has Star Wars themed Louisville decals for $15 to decorate any Jedi’s car.

Pets: Don’t forget the furry friends on your list. All pets would be honored to wear their very own Cardinal jersey – JD Becker has a double-zero pet jersey for $20.

Lastly, we come to the grand finale of unique Christmas gift ideas. If you want to give the most epic gift to the biggest Louisville fan, then you should give them the KFC Yum! Center. Yes. Give them the arena! Alumni Hall has a 3D scale replica of the inside of the KFC Yum! Center. It is hand-made, with an actual hardwood court, multiple levels of seating, a hand-drawn sketch of the arena, includes a list of facts and is officially licensed. However, this amazing gift will set you back $265 dollars but can you really put a price on becoming the favorite child, sweetheart, or friend? I don’t think so.