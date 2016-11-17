U of L prioritizes a new Subway over the Commuter Lounge

By Chris Acree —

For being the bulk of the population, commuter students seem to get screwed over by the university fairly often. I’ve written about the struggles with parking and driving to school in the past, but another problem is what to do in-between classes when you don’t have time to go home or you just want to take a nap.

U of L’s student body is comprised of nearly 80% commuter students, and from this point forward it seems as if they’ll just have to make due with lobby furniture in the academic buildings across campus if they want to take a load off between classes.

Almost every student has their favorite go-to-place of relaxation on campus – a preferred spot where they can play on their phones, catch up on their homework, or maybe even take a power nap. For some students, this could mean their own nearby dorm rooms and cozy beds.

But for most students here on campus, their beds are miles away.

And the places specifically designed for commuter comfort are set to be reduced by one, as U of L Dining Services and Aramark recently announced that the Commuter Lounge in Davidson Hall would be transmogrified into a new Subway which would replace Subway’s current location in the Student Activities Center.

The Commuter Lounge has been a Davidson Hall institution for decades, a period that is certainly reflected in the décor. It’s not the most stylish place. The paint on the wall is orange, almost a Trump orange, and unfortunately, it’s chipped and flaking in places. The carpet is a little ratty and sports a mystery stain or two and let’s just say the furniture is a mix from every decade since Prohibition.

They have computers but no printer and their microwave and refrigerator are so old the hamsters in the wheels that power them probably went to rodent heaven during the Bush administration – the first one. But regardless, it has a certain kind of charm.

Senior, Rebecca Lepovsky is a public health and biology major who walks about a mile and a half to get to campus every day. While she doesn’t make it into the Davidson lounge often this semester due to her schedule, it has practically been a second home in years past.

“I think it’s a really good space,” Lepovsky said. “I really like the furniture in here because it’s really easy to take a nap. I like to use the microwave sometimes when I bring leftovers or something. And I have a setup on one of the computers that’s really convenient and I don’t have to bring my laptop to campus.”

The Subway would only be the latest eatery to be put into Davidson and its surroundings. There is usually a food truck parked in front of the College of Business close by, and not only does Davidson have the usual vending machines but it also features a Provisions On Demand food kiosk.

Simply put, the university doesn’t need another food joint, especially when they’re just moving an eatery they already have. U of L should instead pay more attention to the majority of their student body, and provide not only for their brains and their stomachs but also their butts and their eyelids. We need more areas for students to rest, not less.

And I think we all can agree that a submarine sandwich does not make a good pillow. At least not toasted, anyway.