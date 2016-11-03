- Four takeaways from Nov. 1 SGA Senate meeting
- The Louisville Cardinal endorses Hillary Clinton for U.S. President
- Red flags raised in comeback win against Virginia
- The Cardinal hits 10,000 published online stories
- Louisville fans need to accept what happened in Minardi
- U of L’s twilight zone – crime endangers off-campus students
- Louisville avoids severe penalties in NCAA findings
- U of L students dodge carjacking attempt
- Board appoints Neville Pinto acting president
- Louisville comes up a yard short versus Clemson
U of L hosts “Elect Her” women’s workshop
By Andie Rooney–
Having a female candidate for president has drawn national and international attention and caused people to reflect on the role of women in office. Although this is a revolutionary step in America’s history, one must ask themselves why this has not happened sooner.
The Women’s Center and the American Association of University Women at the University of Louisville provided the opportunity to become aware of the program that encourages women at a young age to be involved in political office in an event titled “Elect Her.”
The itinerary for the night included the privilege of listening to three impactful women speak and participate in workshops learning and sharpening skills for advocating about particular issues. The main goal of the night was to “expand the pipeline of women candidates and to diminish the longstanding political leadership gender gap.”
The “Elect Her” Facilitator, Jessica Kelly, was the first speaker of the night, and touched on the particular reasons why women are not running for office and ways to change that stigma. She educated the audience on statistics on how many women are currently in office and specific reasons why women choose not to run. Kelley got right to the point and asked audience members directly, “So, what do we do?” She then began giving helpful tips on how to begin involvement as a college student and the different paths one could take to achieve this goal of holding a position in office.
Workbooks were handed out at the door to put these discussions into actions. Immediately, the women in attendance expressed strong emotions about particular issues on campus, such as parking and safety. Kelly used the examples provided by the audience members to prove to them that they had the resources and the prerogative to make a difference in society – they just needed the confidence.
Kentucky State House Representative Attica Scott continued the conversation about these issues and her personal connection to them as the first African-American woman in her position in almost twenty years. Scott declared that her presentation would be an open dialogue of answering particular questions, which hit home for many audience members. Several asked questions of their own in hopes to receive advice from such a strong female leader. She made a statement that she was in fact a “far-left liberal,” but said that she hopes to see the country put its political biases aside in order to come together as a nation.
SGA Executive Vice President Amanda Nitzken furthered these beliefs in women and their capabilities, and drew on her inspiration to get involved.
The whole purpose of this campaign was to inspire women to get involved as soon as possible, and to provide concrete examples and options for them to begin this journey into public office. For Scott, the inspiration simply began due to a public issue relating to her in a private way. The lesson here is to be driven by the “uncomfortable,” because these are the things that will drive women to desire to make a change in society, and stop at no costs to get there.