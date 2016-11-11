Prepare to say goodbye to the Davidson commuter lounge By Amanda Obst– Students who use the Davidson commuter lounge... Posted November 12, 2016

Cards rout Aces 78-47 in season opener By Conner Farrell– The No. 13 men’s nasketball team started... Posted November 12, 2016

Although Trump won, now’s not the time to divide By Will Flynn — It’s been a week since the... Posted November 11, 2016

“Premium holiday” graces faculty and staff’s health insurance costs By Kyeland Jackson — Partially due to premiums negotiations, faculty... Posted November 11, 2016

Tony Hicks provides experience as graduate transfer By Matt Bradshaw– Cut short of a postseason run, transfers... Posted November 11, 2016

Ray Spalding looks to grow in second season By Beau Kilpatrick— Louisville native Ray Spalding is prepared for... Posted November 11, 2016