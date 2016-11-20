Tate Schmitt’s overtime winner lifts men’s soccer over UCLA

By Jordan Shim-

The fourth-seeded men’s soccer team pulled out a 2-1 overtime victory over UCLA with goals by Jack Gayton and Tate Schmitt. Once again, the Cards have advanced to the third round of the NCAA tournament.

“That was as talented a team out of the first round in the NCAA tournament,” Lolla said. “UCLA is very good. Perhaps the best we have seen in terms of moving the ball. I thought in the first half we did a really good job putting pressure on them and not allowing them to play. In the second half, our energy dropped off and gave them spaces to play, and you could see if they have time and space, they can get at you. Stefan (Cleveland) came up with some massive saves and we survived a period where we were under pressure. It is all about winning and surviving, and today we did that against a very good team.”

The Cards got instant offense at the start of the game. U of L quickly took the lead in the 3rd minute from the very first shot of the game. Tim Kubel swung in a cross from the right and found an unmarked Gayton, who tapped it home from six yards.

“We knew that they struggled on wide services and restarts,” Lolla said. “We were excited to get those opportunities early, so doing that was great.”

In the 13th minute, Mohamed Thiaw was involved in a nasty head collision with a UCLA defender off of a corner kick. Thiaw walked off the pitch, but not without the help of trainers. Thiaw did not return to the game.

“It was tactically hard for us because we had not talked about if Mo comes out and I move to forward, who steps in at right mid,” Schmitt said. “So it was kind of difficult for us. We had a conversation in the second half to figure everything out. But it was different not having Mo because he’s a very good defender.

Kubel continued to be the catalyst in the first half for the Cards. All of the chances created were by Kubel, who nearly tallied his second assist in the 37th minute. Kubel sent in a cross from a corner kick. Tate Schmitt rose above two other Bruins defenders to head it down. The ball bounced and went over UCLA goalkeeper Kevin Silva, but he was able to react quickly enough to tap it out for his defense to clear.

UCLA looked more dangerous after the break, generating five chances in the first ten minutes of the second half.

“It’s an area that we need to improve on,” Lolla said. “I thought we didn’t start the second half as well as we should have. We allowed them time on the ball, and it pushed us back a little bit.”

Cleveland was kept busy all throughout the second half. He came up big for the Cards in the 59th minute. Three Bruins beat Louisville’s offside trap. Seyi Adekoya centered the ball for Abu Danladi, who attempted to tap it home. But Cleveland used all of his 6-foot-2 frame to knock it wide.

The UCLA pressure finally broke Louisville, and they scored the equalizer in the 60th minute. Directly after Cleveland’s save, Kubel passed it back to Cleveland. Danladi charged as Cleveland attempted to clear. The ball hit off of Danladi and bounced into the net.

Scoreless over the next 30 minutes, Schmitt scored in the 94th minute to give Louisville the win.

Daniel Johnson held onto the ball despite pressure from three UCLA defenders. Johnson passed out to Danny Reynolds who crossed into the box. The ball met Schmitt, who headed it to the right post.

“The cross was beautiful,” Schmitt said. “Couldn’t have asked for a better one. It sat right on my head.”

Despite the goal, Lolla was quick to credit Reynolds on the assist.

“To Danny’s credit, he’s been out a number of times this week continuing to work on his service,” Lolla said. “It was one of the areas that we felt for him, despite having a good left foot, his service hasn’t been so precise. I give him a lot of credit because he spent all week working on it.”

Both teams had their share of chances, but Louisville finished with a 17-12 shot advantage. Schmitt led the way with a game-high six shots, with five on goal.

The Cards will be back in action hosting the third round of the NCAA tournament against 13th seed Notre Dame on Sunday, Nov. 27. Kickoff is set for 5 p.m.

Photos by Laurel Slaughter / The Louisville Cardinal