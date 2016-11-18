Students showcase talents at BFA art show

By Roya Fathalizadeh–

The Hite Art Institute hosted its bi-annual Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA) Art Show on Nov. 17. Eight graduating students displayed their artwork ranging from paintings, to photographs, to ceramics.

“The art show displays a body of work that culminates the curriculum that students have learned during their time at the Hite,” coordinator of collections and exhibitions, Jessica Kincaid, said.

Each student showcased their senior thesis by exemplifying their medium specialty and received praise from family, friends and art show attendees (like me). One artist that really stood out to me was Robyn Kaufman.

“I made a series of photographs that are life size nudes of women,” Kaufman said. “I wanted to promote women empowerment and body positivity.”

The photographs present an array of women who range in size, style and beauty and didn’t fail to catch the attention of anyone who entered the room.

“I want women to feel comfortable with themselves,” Kaufman said. “I want women to know that they are fine just the way they are and do not have to be what the media says they should be. I believe everyone has their special little quirks and that’s okay.”

All students are recommend to attend before the end of the semester to support fellow students. The art show runs from Nov. 17 to Dec. 9.

Photos by Cassidy Meurer/ The Louisville Cardinal