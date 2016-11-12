- Four takeaways from Nov. 1 SGA Senate meeting
- The Louisville Cardinal endorses Hillary Clinton for U.S. President
- Red flags raised in comeback win against Virginia
- The Cardinal hits 10,000 published online stories
- Louisville fans need to accept what happened in Minardi
- U of L’s twilight zone – crime endangers off-campus students
- Louisville avoids severe penalties in NCAA findings
- U of L students dodge carjacking attempt
- Board appoints Neville Pinto acting president
- Louisville comes up a yard short versus Clemson
Prepare to say goodbye to the Davidson commuter lounge
By Amanda Obst–
Students who use the Davidson commuter lounge will soon lose their refuge as the university renovates the space into a new Subway.
The lounge is hangout spot, napping room and study space for the many of commuters who travel to campus every day.
But the lounge has been decreasing in popularity for years. Many students don’t bother to use it because of its outdated furniture, lack of study materials and the overall drab aesthetic of the area.
“I have only visited the lounge two or three times, but the times I was in there I was disappointed,” senior, Erin Hardy, said.
Hardy isn’t alone on how he feels about the space. Compared to the numerous other student spots on campus, the commuter lounge is hardly anyone’s first choice to go and relax between classes.
“I thought it was dirty and kind of messy. I think it is a nice thought that commuters have a place to go but I do not think they (the university) really cares about it,” Hardy said.
The commuter lounge is a rundown, sad version of its past self. But instead of renovating it into a newer, better lounge, another campus Subway will take over the area.
But that isn’t necessarily a bad thing. Throughout the years, the number of occupants between classes have noticeably dwindled.
Especially after the renovation of the first floor of the library, students simply aren’t coming to the lounger very much anymore.
“We do counts. On Monday through Friday, there are around 17-20 who come in at a time,” Davidson student services worker, Gabrielle Thornton, said.
Along with the SAC renovation and the new, upcoming academic building, the lounge would probably see even fewer students.
A new Subway may not be exactly what students want, but maybe the SAC Subway finally won’t have a 30-minute line at lunchtime.