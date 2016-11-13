- Four takeaways from Nov. 1 SGA Senate meeting
Phi Sigma Rho hosts annual Cupcake Wars
By Katelyn Hogan–
U of L’s engineering sorority, Phi Sigma Rho, hosted their annual Cupcake Wars philanthropy event on Nov. 10. Phi Sigma Rho’s philanthropy is Supporting Heroes and the Travis Manion Foundation. Supporting Heroes and the Travis Manion Foundation are organizations that provide aid to firefighters, police officers, EMTs, military veterans and their families.
This year’s theme was simply “superheroes.” Teams of four competed to create the best ten cupcakes that matched the theme within an hour. Several local firefighters also attended the event and served as the judges for the night.
The event was attended by many members of Greek organizations on campus, but non-Greek students also formed teams to support the cause.
This year’s event was larger than it had ever been before. The turnout surprised the ladies of Phi Sigma Rho, but they were excited about the high attendance. “We definitely didn’t expect this many people, so we’re just really happy with the turnout,” said member Hannah Brady.
Some teams were created and made Superman and Batman masterpieces, while others thought a little more outside the box and dedicated their masterpieces to firefighters and police officers.
After an hour of making a mess and attempting to create a decent set of cupcakes, the judging began. Though it was a close call, a team for the women of Delta Zeta ultimately took home the prize and championship.