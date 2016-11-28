- Men’s soccer defeats Notre Dame 3-1, advances to NCAA quarterfinals
- How private is our privacy?
- Local activities to celebrate the holiday season
- Dangerous Crossing: Pedestrians ignore walk signs at U of L
- Counseling center still overwhelmed by students
- The Weeknd’s “Starboy” faintly shines
- Is the 2016 football season as special as fans made it to be?
- Dozens protest hate speech on campus
- College Football Playoff watch: Week 11
- Louisville nearly fumbles away their playoff hopes
Pentatonix harmonizes in latest holiday album
By Madison Thompson–
Acapella group Pentatonix released their Christmas album titled “A Pentatonix Christmas” on Oct. 21.
Blending popular holiday tunes and modern songs, the album’s tunes span genres and styles. There are 30’s and 40’s boogie, Hispanic and African inspired renditions. One of the album’s best features is that Pentatonix arranges well-known songs uniquely.
Typically is known for its slower tempo and traditional feeling, “O Come, All Ye Faithful” is a nice balance between the fast, festive and slow, soothing songs. Pentatonix brings a faster tempo and a more celebratory feeling to the song.
They also livened up “White Christmas,” while recording a few more traditional sounding pieces such as “Hallelujah,” “God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen” and “I’ll be Home For Christmas.” They use their harmonies and the blending of their voices to strengthen their sound as a whole.
Pentatonix also experimented with creating original content. This album debuts two originals, “The Christmas Sing-Along” and “Good To Be Bad.” These songs weave their harmonies in and out while remaining lively.
“The Christmas Sing-Along” has an upbeat sound, reminding people that the holidays are right around the corner and it is a time to celebrate one another. “Good To Be Bad” offers a more playful outlook on the holidays. The lyrics say that is “alright to misbehave” throughout the year because what is under the tree does not always matter.
Pentatonix certainly took chances with this album by experimenting with different styles and harmonies. The diversity of the song selection and the renditions selected make this an excellent album for the holiday season. This is a fantastic album that could even put the Grinch in the holiday spirit.