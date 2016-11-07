- Four takeaways from Nov. 1 SGA Senate meeting
Myisha Hines-Allen and Mariya Moore spearhead the Louisville attack
By Dalton Ray–
Head coach Jeff Walz has one of the best two-headed attacks in the nation in Myisha Hines-Allen and Mariya Moore. The forwards are the focal point of the Cardinal team and a large reason why U of L is No. 5. Now juniors, both players enter the year as All-ACC preseason selections. Hines-Allen is picked to win the ACC Player of the Year award for the second straight year.
Hines-Allen and Moore are first and second in points per game for U of L. Last season, the pair accounted for 43 percent of points and 33 percent of rebounds. The offense is driven by the All-ACC selects and both players have great chemistry on the floor.
The Cardinals had a slow start to the season last year before winning 17 out of 18 games. During the 1-4 start, Hines-Allen and Moore simply weren’t on the same page. During the loss fourth loss to Dayton, Hines-Allen and Moore combined for 43 points and 13 rebounds. The two began to click from that game on as the Cardinals won 25 of the next 29 games.
Moore is the team’s biggest 3-point threat. Knocking down a team-high 77 3-pointers in 2015-2016, Moore has a career total of 139. Her offensive game is established but her defense needs some work.
Moore admitted that she has spent time in the offseason improving her defensive tendencies. Along with working on her defense, Moore said she spent a lot of time watching film on herself, focusing on her strengths and weaknesses.
Hines-Allen spent her offseason improving conditioning and shooting range. Hines-Allen says she’s able to stay on the court much longer without getting fatigued as quickly. Expanding her shooting range will make Hines-Allen even more dangerous as a player, who averaged 17.6 points last year.
Walz said that Hines-Allen started the year out slow last year and the loss of the 2014 seniors played into that.
“You’ve got to play both ends of the court and as the year went on, (Hines-Allen) began to do that. As preseason player of the year, there are expectations,” Walz said. “You have to be able to show up and play the entire season from day one. That’s what I’ve challenged her with.”
Moore had a standout freshman year and felt a little disappointed in her performance as a sophomore. An All-ACC select in both seasons, Moore stats mirrored each other from year one to year two. Walz said he can see a mentality change in Moore.
“In our scrimmage, (Moore) missed her first four shots. Last year if she did that, she would have checked out. She would have been frustrated and upset,” Walz said. “I kept her on the floor to see how she would respond and she competed, rebounded, defended and looked to make the extra pass. Instead of getting mad or upset, she was more worried about what the team was doing.”
Walz said he is very proud of how Moore has grown and matured as a player. Walz said her mental state is a big part of her game.
“That’s what is going to separate her game. She can do so much for us right now,” Walz said. “She’s the best post passer we have and because she can shoot the ball so well, defenders have to come out on her. Once they come out on her, she can pump fake, take a one dribble pull-up or get the ball into the post.”
Hines-Allen and Moore are nearly unstoppable when the two are in synch. When teams start to focus on Hines-Allen near the basket, she can dish it out to Moore on the wing. A player with high basketball knowledge and great vision, Moore can find her way to the rim or find the open teammate. Even though Walz has two all-conference players, he says his players don’t need to force shots or only go through these two players.
“We have too many good players, no one has to carry us. If you’re taking a contested shot, then you’re probably taking a bad shot, because that means somebody is open. These is the deepest team we’ve had and maybe the most talented,” Walz said.
Without Hines-Allen and Moore, this team is still a quality team with a lot of talent. With the two, U of L jumps from a mid-level top 20 team to a top five team pressing to make a run at a Final Four. The Cardinals will go as far as Hines-Allen and Moore will carry them this season.
Photo by Wade Morgen / The Louisville Cardinal