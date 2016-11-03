- Four takeaways from Nov. 1 SGA Senate meeting
- The Louisville Cardinal endorses Hillary Clinton for U.S. President
- Red flags raised in comeback win against Virginia
- The Cardinal hits 10,000 published online stories
- Louisville fans need to accept what happened in Minardi
- U of L’s twilight zone – crime endangers off-campus students
- Louisville avoids severe penalties in NCAA findings
- U of L students dodge carjacking attempt
- Board appoints Neville Pinto acting president
- Louisville comes up a yard short versus Clemson
Men’s basketball kicks off 2016-2017 season
By Dalton Ray–
Louisville fans have been itching to watch their men’s basketball team after self-imposed sanctions cut last season short. You can tell how big a game is based on how Rick Pitino is dressed. The head coach paced back-and-forth on the sideline with a blazer, button-down and no tie. A relaxed outfit for a relaxed atmosphere.
U of L took care of busy in their exhibition against Kentucky Wesleyan, winning 109-71. Deng Adel led the way with 16 points and seven rebounds. Jaylen Johnson pitched in 15 points and six rebounds.
In a tune-up game, Louisville walked through the game as one would expect. Louisville jumped up early and began to cruise to the finish. At the half, Louisville led 51-31 while shooting 55.6 percent from the field. Deng Adel led the way in the first half and shined the brightest in the walk-through. Totaling 11 points and five rebounds in the first half, Adel showed why he has some much hype surrounding him.
The Panthers closed the gap to 15 points in the second half, but Louisville quickly regained their footing. Fans began to leave their seats once the Cardinals went up 20 in the second half.
The big three
If Louisville is going to have success this season, the Cardinals must get solid production from Snider, Mitchell and Adel. In their first game against competition, the big three did just that. Combining for 39 points 15 rebounds and nine assists, the one, two and three spots carried Louisville to a big victory.
Snider calmly paced the Louisville offense, got to the basketball and found open players. Mitchell flew across the court and played pressing defense. Showing off his jump shot, Mitchell stopped and pulled up serval times on his drives.
Adel is as good as advertised and he showed it. Taking rebounds coast-to-coast, attacking the rim and playing hounding defense, Adel really impressed in this exhibition. While this game is just a scrimmage, it’s a positive sign for Adel to show his skill set early on. A year in the weight room is really paying off for Adel as he is noticeably bigger from last season.
Newcomers
Transfer Tony Hick surprisingly had a quiet night. Hicks failed to score in the first half, but only played five minutes. He finished the game with three points and five assists.
VJ King simply doesn’t look like a freshman. Physically and playing style, King is right on par with his fellow upperclassmen. Obviously, King is still rough around the edges but has all the makings to be a vert special player. The freshman tossed in eight points and three rebounds.
Ryan McMahon’s best way to get on the court is to connect from deep consistently. The sharpshooter showed off his range against Wesleyan as he went 3-for-4 from 3-point land. A player coming off the bench that can knock down the three is a good sign for any team and Louisville may have just found him.
Bigs in the frontcourt
Louisville’s biggest question mark is at the five spot. Between Jaylen Johnson and Ray Spalding, the power forward position is in good shape. Getting the starting nod at center in the exhibition was Anas Mahmoud. Mahmoud ran the court well and tossed in six points.
Mangok Mathiang played for the first time in 10 months. Mathiang is the same player he was as a sophomore. The redshirt senior hasn’t progressed is just a big body on the court. One can point to Mangok’s sub-par performance as knocking off rust, or just face the fact that Mangok peaked early in his career.
Johnson is starting to develop a big frame, and he imposed that on the smaller Kentucky Wesleyan team. Johnson focused his energy on staying around the block and battling near the glass.
Spalding is becoming fun to watch, every game he seems to do something to amaze. The way he runs the floor for his size is a sight to see and his wingspan gives opponents nightmares. Spalding will be pushing Johnson very hard for minutes this year.
Photo by Nancy Hanner / The Louisville Cardinal