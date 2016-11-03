- Four takeaways from Nov. 1 SGA Senate meeting
- The Louisville Cardinal endorses Hillary Clinton for U.S. President
- Red flags raised in comeback win against Virginia
- The Cardinal hits 10,000 published online stories
- Louisville fans need to accept what happened in Minardi
- U of L’s twilight zone – crime endangers off-campus students
- Louisville avoids severe penalties in NCAA findings
- U of L students dodge carjacking attempt
- Board appoints Neville Pinto acting president
- Louisville comes up a yard short versus Clemson
Madea returns for a predictable Halloween movie
By Jeff Milby–
Regardless of how you feel about Tyler Perry, there’s no denying that he has been incredibly successful in creating a niche for himself in the modern Hollywood.
“Boo! A Madea Halloween,” is Perry’s latest in a long line of what could be called modern blaxploitation comedies that have garnered crossover appeal. It succeeds in all the ways you would expect it to while falling short just as predictably.
Tyler Perry wants to make Eddie Murphy movies with the social mores of a Cliff Huxtable family lesson. The main plot driver is as simple in essence (a group of teenage girls want to go to a Halloween frat party against a father’s wishes–who would’ve thought?) as it was in its execution. The characters fit in together like cookie cutters from Dave Chappelle’s “Mad Real World,” including a cavalcade of fraternity brothers who would make even the most frat-tastic college student cringe.
Where Boo! succeeds is just where you would expect it to: with Madea and her acolytes sitting around riffing on modern youth culture in comparison to the “old-school,” all through the haze of marijuana smoke and references to a simpler time when parents beat their children. When in costume, Perry is capable of genuinely funny lines and moments. It makes you wonder why he hasn’t been able to create a stronger story to bring character creation, his true skill, to the silver screen.
The plot appeared to be little more than an afterthought. We are talking about Hollywood after all, where a movie has to have a nice ribbon tied on at the end to get made. As a character, Madea works best when she is in her comfort zone which is on the couch, not running from zombies. That begs the question of why Perry would want to put his most popular character in that situation.
Fans of the series will leave with smiles on their faces, as they should. Madea is as funny and entertaining in Boo! as she’s always been, but she and Perry’s other characters are the lone bright spot in what is an otherwise lousy movie.