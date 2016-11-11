Ray Spalding looks to grow in second season By Beau Kilpatrick— Louisville native Ray Spalding is prepared for... Posted November 11, 2016

HSC prepares for annual Yule Ball By Briana Williams– The Honors Student Council will host its... Posted November 10, 2016

Usually cheerleaders cheer for their school, not racism By Nick Amon — This past election day was definitely... Posted November 10, 2016

Trump leaves left America scratching their heads By Ryan Hiles — This past Wednesday morning after election... Posted November 10, 2016

Cards look to stay rolling against Wake Forest By Mike Gilpatrick– The Cardinals (8-1, 6-1) take on bowl-eligible... Posted November 10, 2016

Quentin Snider primed for successful 2016 By Jordan Shim– Every top basketball team takes care of... Posted November 10, 2016