Louisville survives in Atlantis against Old Dominion

by Mike Gilpatrick–

The No. 10 Louisville Cardinals advance to the Battle for Atlantis semifinals in an overtime win over the Old Dominion Monarchs, 68-62.

Ball security hurt the Cards tremendously. With 27 personal fouls and 14 turnovers, Louisville made a game that should have been a blowout into a fight for survival. If it wasn’t for Old Dominion committing the same mistakes, this game would have been an upset.

The first half was dominated by defense. The Cards kept the Monarchs off the board during the first five minutes, and only allowed 24 points in the half. On the other side of the ball, the Cards couldn’t seem to find a good tempo. Going through multiple scoring droughts, the longest lasted over six minutes. The Cards just 24.1 percent from the field, only scoring 24 points.

The slow start continued well into the second half. Tied at 24, Louisville had prime opportunities to score, but squandered almost all of them. Old Dominion outperformed the Cards in almost every category. With eight minutes left, ODU held a seven point lead.

A Donovan Mitchell jumper regained the lead for Louisville in the last three minutes. The lead would not stand, however. At the end of regulation, the game was tied at 49.

It wasn’t until the final minute of overtime that the Cards finally broke away. Due to Old Dominion committing multiple fouls, Louisville scored 12 points off of free-throws, enough for the Cards to escape Old Dominion.

Mitchell had 17 points, seven rebounds, and two assists. Quentin Snider shot 4-for-13 from the field. Knocking down seven free throws, Snider finished with 18 points. Jaylem Johnson ended with 12 rebounds.

Louisville plays the Wichita State Shockers tomorrow in the Battle for Atlantis Semifinals at 2:30 pm at Imperial Arena.