Louisville too much to handle for Long Beach State

By Dalton Ray–

In front of a light crowd, No. 12 Louisville beat Long Beach State 88-56. The men’s team now moves to 3-0 on the year.

Jaylen Johnson led U of L with 14 points and 11 rebounds. The Cardinals shot very well from the floor and forced LBS into tough shots. Louisvile out-shot the 49ers 45 percent to 30 percent and pulled in 14 more reboundds.

A dull start to the game, Johnson provided the first spark. The junior drove down the open lane and threw down a thunderous dunk. After the first media break, Louisville led 14-8.

The first sub of the game, Ryan McMahon caused a jump ball against the taller LBS player. McMahon followed with a block. The block led to Quentin Snider finding Johnson in the post.

Early on, Deng Adel showed off his shooting range as he knocked down two jump shots and one 3-pointer in the in the first seven minutes. Donovan Mitchell put in a pair of 3’s himself.

Anas Mahmoud scored on back-to-back possessions, including a huge put-back dunk off Mitchell’s miss. Louisville began to inrease their lead as they went on a 16-0 run to make their lead 30-8.

Louisville used a handful of spurts to jump up on Long Beach State and didn’t look back.

Rick Pitino didn’t take long to use his bench as eight Cardinals hit the floor in the first 12 minutes. U of L showed good ball movement in half court sets, looking for the extra pass on multiple possessions. The Cards also showed the ability to quickly get on the fast break, looking to press after nearly every defensive stop.

Unlike previous seasons, U of L doesn’t seem to have an issue passing the ball into the post. Ray Spalding, Mahmoud and Johnson all received multiple passes in the post, abling them to finish near the rim.

Fatigue began to set in late in the first half, as both teams struggled to score and made bad passes. The 49ers scored just before the half buzzer, making it 42-27 Cards. Johnson led U of L with 10 points and seven rebounds at the break.

Louisville started the second half with a 10-3 run, including a 3-pointer by David Levitch. The Cards held a 54-33 lead at the first media timeout.

The U of L defense gave the 9ers problems all night as the Cards stayed in the passing lanes continuously. Surprisingly, the Cards didn’t press defensively all game.

As the game winded down, Louisville received contribution from everyone. With eight minutes remaining, the Cards had three players in double-figures and another three with at least six.

Getting the job done on both sides of the floor, Louisville dominated the game for 35 minutes. The Cardinals used their length and size and simply sat on the lead.

To finish off the game, McMahon found Johnson for a posterizing alley-oop. McMahon followed with a 3-pointer to cap off the 9ers.

U of L shifts their focus to the Battle 4 Atlantis. The Cards play Old Dominion on Nov. 23.

Photo by Nancy Hanner / The Louisville Cardinal